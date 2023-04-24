Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,218,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 275,209 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $18.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $618.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

