Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 645260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

