Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

