Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 3.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,531,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 416,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

