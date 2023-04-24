Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Shares of LMT opened at $482.55 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

