Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Lowered to $73.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $74.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 1.8 %

CALX stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Calix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.