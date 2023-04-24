Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $194,800.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $7.08.
Insider Transactions at Calithera Biosciences
In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.