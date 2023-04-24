Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $194,800.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $7.08.

Insider Transactions at Calithera Biosciences

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calithera Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

