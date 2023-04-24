Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.21%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

