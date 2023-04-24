Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $277,605.28 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

