Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $282.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.