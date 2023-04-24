Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 323,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 382,890 shares.The stock last traded at $35.45 and had previously closed at $35.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,119.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Stories

