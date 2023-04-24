Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $55.64

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at $21,922,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

