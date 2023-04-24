Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $1,106.67

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,173.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

