Brokerages Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) PT at $406.80

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE opened at $370.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.84 and its 200-day moving average is $340.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

