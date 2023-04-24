Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BMTO remained flat at GBX 1,650 ($20.61) during midday trading on Monday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,699 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,732.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,115.38 and a beta of 0.07. Braime Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,480 ($18.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($23.73).
Braime Group Company Profile
Read More
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.