Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braime Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BMTO remained flat at GBX 1,650 ($20.61) during midday trading on Monday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,699 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,732.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,115.38 and a beta of 0.07. Braime Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,480 ($18.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($23.73).

Get Braime Group alerts:

Braime Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.