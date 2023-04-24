Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $74.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,867,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

