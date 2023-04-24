BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $641.82 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, BNB has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $51.50 billion and $641.82 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $330.40 or 0.01197384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,222 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

