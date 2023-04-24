BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,258. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$31.52 and a 52 week high of C$38.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.82.

