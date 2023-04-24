BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:ZWK traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.49. 76,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.39. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.42 and a 52 week high of C$28.93.

