BMO Capital Markets Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTO. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.86. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$5.88.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$804.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$793.28 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3774477 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

