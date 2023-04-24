Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 877,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,632,000 after acquiring an additional 171,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blackbaud by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,249. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

