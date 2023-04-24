Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $534.05 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $534.05 billion and approximately $12.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27,593.17 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00434708 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00121959 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00028194 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,354,600 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
