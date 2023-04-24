Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $251.42 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.36 or 0.00052129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $251.42 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00133955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

