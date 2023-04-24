Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $119.41 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $98.69 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $119.41 or 0.00434561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,478.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00124962 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028180 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,373,875 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
