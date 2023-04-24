Biconomy Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $190.30 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,194,420 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

