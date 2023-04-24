Barclays Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 target price on Parex Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Parex Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$27.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.08. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.81 and a 12-month high of C$30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.82. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of C$510.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 5.5290581 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

