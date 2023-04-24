Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.34) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.95) price target on Barclays in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 238.56 ($2.95).

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 152.50 ($1.89). 36,057,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,391,391. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of £23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,333.33%.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($12,085.91). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

