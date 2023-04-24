Badger DAO Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00009826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $51.60 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,202,242 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

