B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.32.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

