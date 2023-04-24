B. Riley Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $43.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,549,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

