AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in AZZ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 653,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.