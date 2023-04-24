AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.
AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
AZZ Stock Performance
Shares of AZZ stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.
