Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avnet worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avnet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,763,000 after purchasing an additional 416,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $10,561,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 101.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 311.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. 98,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

