AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $10.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 138.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

