Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,530. The stock has a market cap of $209.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

