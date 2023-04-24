Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Sprott Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $283.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

