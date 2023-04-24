Auxano Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 15,625,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,144,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.