Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,154. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.