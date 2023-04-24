AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,140 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $73,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 23,446,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,416,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

