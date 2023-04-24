Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $93.20 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $93.20 million and $5.17 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars.

