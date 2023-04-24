Astar (ASTR) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Astar has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $93.19 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

