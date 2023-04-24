Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,804 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.90. 426,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,693. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

