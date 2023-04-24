Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,555 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $70,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

