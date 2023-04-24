Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 26,533 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,997,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

