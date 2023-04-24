Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $362.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.40% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $362,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 653,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

