Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.35. 1,173,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

