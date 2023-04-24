Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Equinix worth $125,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Equinix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equinix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.61.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.86 on Monday, reaching $708.14. 133,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $699.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

