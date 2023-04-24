Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 54,417 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Welltower worth $61,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE WELL traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 704,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

