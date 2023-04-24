Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes $60,000 Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USTB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,808. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

The VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

