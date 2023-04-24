Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes $60,000 Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTBGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USTB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,808. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.