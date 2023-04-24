Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes $33,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.62. 1,738,901 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

