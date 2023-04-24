Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 5,754 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

